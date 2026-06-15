Russia's current account surplus down to $20.1 bln in January-April — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian current account surplus dropped to $20.1 bln in January-April 2026 against $21 bln in the same period in 2025, the Bank of Russia said.

The current account surplus in April 2026 was $6.7 bln, compared to $2.6 bln in April 2025. "The growth of the indicator in annual terms is mainly due to an increase in the trade balance surplus, as well as because of a reduction in the deficit of the balance of primary and secondary incomes," the Central Bank noted.

The deficit of the balance of services moved up to $11.9 bln from $11 bln in January-April 2025 due to an increase in imports of services, driven by growing expenses of Russians in foreign trips. Exports of services increased on account of tourism and transport services.

The balance surplus of the foreign trade in goods for four months of 2026 "did not undergo significant changes" and stood at $38.5 bln against $38.8 bln in the like period of 2025 due to a proportional increase in exports and imports of goods, the Central Bank noted.