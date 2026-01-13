G7 countries responsible for measures against China on rare earths — MFA

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. G7 countries will bear responsibility for their decision on measures to reduce dependence on supplies of rare earth elements from China, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"We believe that all relevant parties are responsible for such actions," the diplomat told a briefing as she commented on those agreements between G7 members. Beijing will protect the stability and security of global supply chains, she noted.

Earlier, G7 finance ministers reached an agreement to take action to cut dependence on China for rare earths.

Last October China’s Ministry of Commerce published several documents on tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals, related technologies, and mining equipment, which drew the ire of US President Donald Trump. Subsequently, Chinese authorities assured the international community that the decision would have virtually no impact on supplies for non-military needs.

According to Chinese customs statistics, the country’s exports of rare earth metals gained 6% in 2024 to 55,400 tons. The value of exports amounted to $488.79 mln.