OSCE needs to fight myth of Moscow’s threat — Russian permanent representative

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) must combat the myth of the Russian threat and seek ways for cooperation that would include Moscow, to ensure security on the European continent, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky.

"I think that the OSCE should do everything to combat this trend and find such cooperation options that would include Russia, especially since the OSCE already has everything it needs, all the tools, so there is no need to invent anything here," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

There are already frameworks for cooperation, you just need to "revive them," and for this you need a desire not only from Russia, but also from other neighbors in Europe.

The diplomat noted that the OSCE has largely discredited itself and is currently at a crossroads, where there are two further prospects.

"If things continue as they are, the organization will soon be forgotten, and it is quite possible that we will not see it again. If, after all, common sense prevails, there is a need for some kind of dialogue on the issue of security and strategic stability on the European continent, if there is a request to build new security equations that would include Russia, then the OSCE is the best platform for this," he pointed out.

Polyansky hopes he would be able to contribute his momentum to this process.

"I really want to meet with all my colleagues, invite them to talk and have a dialogue, because it's not about agreeing with us on everything, not about loving us. After all, we are diplomats, we must work, even if we disagree, we must definitely look for some possible points of contact. This is the job I want to do now, as soon as I arrive in Vienna," he said.

According to the diplomat, a lot has been missed now and is being done to influence European citizens, to create an absolutely artificial picture for them about the lack of alternatives to a clash with Russia, which Russia allegedly provokes itself.

"This, of course, is complete nonsense. People who understand and are educated are well versed in all this and are aware that this is not the case, but many ordinary Europeans may not understand this problem, so this is a very dangerous trend," he said.