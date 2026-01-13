US may deploy tactical nuclear missiles in Greenland — expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The takeover of Greenland is a key geostrategic step for the United States that would allow it to deploy large military contingents, including tactical nuclear missiles on the territory, Nikolay Novik, deputy director of the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told TASS.

"The absorption of the world’s largest island is a major geostrategic step for the United States. This would make it possible, first of all, to create an effective bridgehead in the future 'fight for the Arctic' and gain control of northern logistics and, secondly, also deploy large military contingents there, including even intermediate-range tactical nuclear missiles," the expert pointed out.

Greenland entered political discourse during US President Donald Trump’s first term. Trump has repeatedly announced plans to incorporate it into US territory, Novik said.

"But the greatest activity began after the public presentation of the US national security strategy, which proclaimed a revival of the Monroe Doctrine and the goal of establishing control over the Western Hemisphere," the expert explained.

On December 21, 2025, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy for Greenland. Following his appointment, Landry said on the X media platform that he would seek to bring the island under US control. The statement triggered a diplomatic scandal in Copenhagen that prompted the Danish Foreign Ministry to summon US Ambassador Kenneth Howery.

On March 13, 2025, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. On March 4, he said he would approve a decision by the island’s people to join the United States. The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. He threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.