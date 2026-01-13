US may establish controlled military dictatorship in Venezuela — expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Pentagon and the CIA may establish a controlled military dictatorship as a new government in Venezuela, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

According to him, the Venezuelan opposition is a creation of the former US administration.

"Washington needs a loyal security official who, through strict discipline, will be able to promptly resolve the issue of the return of American transnationals and the ‘right’ energy leaders. Most likely, the establishment of a military quasi-dictatorship in the Bolivarian republic - a junta controlled by the Pentagon and the CIA," the expert said.

He added that the key tasks for a pro-American government in Venezuela will be to suppress any potential resistance from within and create the appearance of investment attractiveness and stability.

"Probably, depending on the role of a particular state, local comfort and security zones will be established, with the deployment of a permanent military contingent of the US Southern Command. Social stratification will probably be based on the principle of segregation, where the local population will be assigned the role of a disciplined, faceless mass serving American businesses and military facilities," Stepanov said.

Earlier, some American media reported that US President Donald Trump would on January 15 meet with Maria Corina Machado, a former opposition member of the Venezuelan parliament. Trump previously said he would receive Machado in Washington on January 13 or 14. Trump also admitted that Machado could become part of the new Venezuelan government.