Russia, US have no current contacts on Afghanistan — special representative

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not had any contact on Afghanistan so far, and no direct negotiations on the issue have taken place, Russian President’s special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"No, they have not made contact, which is why there has been no such conversation so far," he told TASS

In 2023, Kabulov said that Moscow and Washington were not holding bilateral contacts on Afghanistan and that "there were no channels left." According to him, at that time there was no dialogue with the then US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West.

He noted that in 2021, when West first visited Moscow as part of the Moscow format, "there was a completely different international situation." In the spring of 2023, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres convened a meeting on Afghanistan in Doha.

"West and I were there. But my Chinese colleague [Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong] and I told Guterres that we could not be on the same team as a country that had stolen the money of the Afghan people and was not returning it," Kabulov said.