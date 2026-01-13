US Congress introduces bill to protect Greenland from Trump’s ambitions — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives has introduced a bill aimed at blocking attempts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to purchase Greenland or take control of the island by force, the news portal Axios reported.

According to the document titled "Greenland Sovereignty Protection Act," authored by California Democrat Jimmy Gomez, the use of government funds for "any activity that supports, directs, or facilitates the invasion, annexation, purchase, or other form of acquisition of Greenland by the United States or by any official or entity of the Federal Government" is prohibited. The initiative also aims to curb the expansion of the US armed forces in Greenland and to conduct public campaigns to persuade the local population against supporting the island's takeover by American authorities.

Earlier, Randy Fine (a Republican from Florida), a member of the lower house of the US legislative body, introduced a bill providing for Washington's annexation of Greenland and its inclusion as a US territory, with subsequent admission as an American state.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need to annex Greenland to the United States. During his first term, he proposed buying Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed, threatening Denmark with trade tariffs in case of refusal. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these statements, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.