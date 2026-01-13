LONDON, January 13. /TASS/. Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, Chief of the British Defense Staff, said he would not deploy troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends unless he is assured of their safety, Sky News reported.

"It's the job of the military leadership and with the support of ministers in decision making, is to judge that level of risk and make sure that the benefits that we get from deployment outweigh any risks that we might have," Knighton stated on January 12 in response to a question from Conservative Party MP Jesse Norman regarding safety guarantees for British military personnel if they are sent to Ukraine.

Knighton acknowledged that despite confidence in ensuring proper safety for British military personnel in Ukraine, "there is no such thing as zero risk in operational environments," Sky News quoted him as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure near Russia’s borders poses a potential threat to the country’s security. He has dismissed European politicians’ warnings of a possible war between Russia and the EU, doubting their own belief in their statements.