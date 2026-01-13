Israeli-linked rioters trained in sabotage abroad detained in Iran

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. Iran’s security forces have detained a group of Israeli-linked armed rioters in the country’s southeast, with evidence showing that they had been trained in sabotage operations abroad, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency's sources, the detainees were planning to blow up critical infrastructure facilities. They seized "various types of American weapons and explosive devices."

The unrest in the country began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The authorities said 38 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had warned he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.