MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Like Israel in the Middle East, Ukrainian troops are using scorched-earth tactics in Donbass and Novorossia, targeting civilians, Kherson Region governor, Vladimir Saldo, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian army is now focused not on destroying military sites or facilities related to our armed forces but simply on creating a so-called scorched earth unfit for living. This harkens back to what we all saw in the Middle East, how, in particular, the Gaza Strip is being razed to the ground. That’s their inspiration. And this inspiration is directed towards the civilian population," he said.

Ukrainian troops have intensified drone attacks on civilian facilities in Donbass and Novorossia. Thus, they attacked a grain-loaded ship in the Azov Sea near the Kherson Region, killing three people. Apart from that, they struck a school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka in the Zaporozhye Region, killing seven children and three adults. Deputy head of the local administration Alexander Reznichenko died in that attack.