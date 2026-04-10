Putin calls for developing domestic competitive AI models

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for developing domestic globally competitive and maximally sovereign AI models.

"I deem it necessary to create and subsequently develop domestic fundamental Artificial Intelligence models," he said at a government meeting on the development of AI technologies. "These models should be globally competitive and have a maximal level of sovereignty."

This means that Russian companies should engage in the full cycle of the development of such models so that Russian engineers could administer all the parameters of such complicated institutions, he explained.