Easter truce announced by Putin begins

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia has stopped all military operations for the duration of the Easter truce that will be valid from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.

The truce was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to act in a similar manner.

The Russian troops were instructed to stop fighting on all directions, but to be ready to stop enemy aggression.

In 2025, Russia declared a three-day Easter truce in the special military operation zone.