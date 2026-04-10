BRATISLAVA, April 10. /TASS/. Slovakia will insist on the European Commission's assistance in getting Ukraine to restore the operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced.

"We will insist that the EC help us resume the operation of the Druzhba pipeline. I remind you once again that we are permitted to receive oil and gas from the East until 2027. We can receive this oil and gas. We are doing nothing that contradicts European Union decisions," the Prime Minister said in a video posted on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corp., which is recognized as extremist in Russia). "Without this pipeline, we will face enormous problems," he added.

Due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit via Druzhba, the Bratislava-based Slovnaft refinery, which specializes in processing Russian crude, has been forced to purchase oil from alternative sources at "extremely high prices." This oil is delivered by sea to Croatia and then transported to the republic via the Adria pipeline.

Meanwhile, according to Fico, Bratislava is confident that the Druzhba pipeline is not damaged, as Kiev claims, but remains operational. If the Middle East situation fails to stabilize, the republic's authorities are considering oil conservation measures. These may include lowering fares for trains and other public transport to encourage motorists to temporarily forgo using their cars.

Fico noted that the Slovak authorities "consider it wrong to support the war in Ukraine." "There are Western European countries that want the war in Ukraine to continue because they believe it is the only way to weaken Russia economically, politically, and at the international legal level. <…> This strategy is not working," the Prime Minister said.