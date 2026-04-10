MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia For Truth party, called for recognizing all armed formations of Ukraine as terrorist organizations following Ukraine’s recent missile strike on the city of Bryansk.

As previously reported by the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, the Ukrainian armed forces used long-range Neptune guided missiles in the strike. Air defense units destroyed the missiles, but a woman was injured as a result of falling debris.

"This shelling is further proof that we are not dealing with an army, but with a bunch of terrorists sponsored by their European and US masters. You don't negotiate with terrorists, you eliminate them. Therefore, we demand that the Ukrainian armed forces and all armed formations of Ukraine be officially recognized as terrorists," Mironov told TASS.

He also called for neutralizing the leaders of the criminal Ukrainian regime, starting with Vladimir Zelensky. In his opinion, only this will help stop the shelling of Russian civilians.

The deputy wished the woman injured in the shelling a speedy recovery. "The worst thing is when women, children, and the elderly suffer from war," Mironov added.