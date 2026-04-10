Kremlin spokesman comments on Easter ceasefire, lasting peace in Ukraine in daily briefing

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the prospects for lasting peace in Ukraine in his daily briefing on Friday.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Easter ceasefire

- The Easter ceasefire in the special military operation zone, announced by Putin, is a humanitarian measure: "The feast of Easter is a sacred holiday in our country, as well as in Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people. This is why it's a completely humanitarian initiative."

- The Kremlin is aware of Vladimir Zelensky's statements that Kiev has accepted the idea of an Easter ceasefire and would do the same: "We have seen Zelensky’s statements that Ukraine will follow suit."Reports of Putin announcing an Easter ceasefire were widely circulated in the media: "Late last night, we issued a report about the supreme commander-in-chief’s order that a ceasefire would be in effect from 4:00 p.m. tomorrow until the end of Sunday. This report was widely disseminated."

Prospects for peace in Ukraine

- Russia does not seek a ceasefire with Ukraine: "We want a lasting and durable peace."

- Peace between Russia and Ukraine "could be established today," if only Vladimir Zelensky made a decision to take the responsibility it requires: "We have said this on numerous occasions."

Dmitriev’s visit to US

- The Kremlin confirmed the US visit by Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF): "I can confirm this visit."

- Dmitriev is not engaged in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict: "Kirill Dmitriev is not engaged in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, so the visit does not mean a resumption of those negotiations. Kirill Dmitriev heads a group on economic issues and continues his work as part of this group."

London’s allegations

- The Kremlin declined to comment on the UK’s allegations that Russian submarines threatened underwater cables in the Atlantic Ocean: "Our submarine fleet performs its missions at sea. This has always been and will remain the case. As for details, they should be requested from the Defense Ministry."