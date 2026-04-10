Israel shuts France out of its talks with Lebanon — media

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. Israel won't let France have a seat at the direct talks with Lebanon that are expected to take place in Washington next week, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Israel views France as a "biased mediator" due to its "behavior in recent months," in particular, its refusal to help Lebanon disarm Hezbollah and allow US planes carrying weapons to Israel during the operation against Iran to fly across its airspace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that he had ordered to begin direct talks with Lebanon as soon as possible. According to the Axios news portal, the talks are set to be held in Washington next week. Both sides will be represented at the ambassadorial level.