Italian vessel has been stranded in Hormuz for over a month — agency

ROME, April 10. /TASS/. The vessel Grande Torino, owned by the Italian company Grimaldi, which transports cars, is unable to cross the Strait of Hormuz, the ANSA agency reported.

According to its information, the crew members are safe, and the vessel is undamaged. It became trapped in the Persian Gulf after the start of the conflict in Iran. On board are cars loaded in Japan and China, which it is supposed to deliver to European ports. The vessel docked in Abu Dhabi to replenish supplies after spending over a month anchored, waiting for an opportunity to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. It went back to sea on April 9. As explained to the agency at the shipowner's headquarters in Naples, the crew, consisting of three Italian officers and 18 Filipino sailors, is awaiting clarifications regarding the specific provisions of the ceasefire agreement reached between the US, Israel, and Iran concerning the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.