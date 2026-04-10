Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile strike on Israeli Navy base in Ashdod

BEIRUT, April 10. /TASS/. The Shiite militia Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the Israeli naval base in the port of Ashdod, located in southern Israel, according to a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel.

"The Islamic Resistance fighters used precision-guided missile weaponry during the attack on the enemy naval base in Ashdod, southern Israel," the statement reads. A direct hit on the military facility was recorded.

Hezbollah stated that this operation was conducted in response to ceasefire violations by Israeli forces and the intense bombardment of Beirut.

Earlier, Shiite units reported shelling from multiple rocket launcher systems targeting Israeli military positions in the settlements of Avivim, Margaliot, Metula, Shlomi, and Shomera.