Fire in residential building in Moscow Region kills one, leaves two injured

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. One person died and two others were injured in a fire in a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Mytishchi, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Two people were injured, unfortunately, one died," the official said.

The fire has been contained to an area of 70 square meters, according to the ministry. "Several balconies were partially damaged by the fire. Firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing," the official noted.

More than 80 people and 29 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.