Russian GDP reach $2.8 trillion in 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 214.261 trillion rubles ($2.8 trillion) in 2025, according to the second estimate of Rosstat, the Federal Statistics Service.

GDP stood at 213.516 trillion rubles ($2.77 trillion) in the first estimate.

The increase in the GDP physical volume remained unchanged in the second estimate and equaled 1% against the year of 2024. The GDP deflator increased by 4.9%.

An increase in physical indices of added value in a number of sectors had the largest impact on GDP growth. The indicator increased by 8.9% in the hotels and restaurants sphere and by 3.9% in processing industries. At the same time, the decline was 3.7% in water supply, sewerage and waste disposal sphere and 1.7% in mineral resources extraction.