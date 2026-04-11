Holy Fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Holy Fire descended into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (the Church of the Resurrection of Christ) in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, on the eve of the Easter celebrations, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The descent of the Holy Fire takes place in the Kuvuklia, a chapel in the center of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ, which hides the tomb of Jesus Christ. Despite numerous attempts, no one has been able to unravel the mystery of the descent of the Holy Fire throughout history.

Traditionally, the Holy Fire is taken as a relic to different countries. Since 2003, the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation has been bringing the Holy Fire from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Moscow every Easter.

It is delivered to the Easter service in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, as well as to other churches across the country.

The foundation said earlier that the Holy Fire will also be delivered to dozens of Russian regions.