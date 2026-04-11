US, Lebanon have asked Israel to stop attacks on Hezbollah until talks begin — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. The US and Lebanon have asked Israel for a "pause" in its attacks against Hezbollah before direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon begin next week, Axios reported, citing sources.

"Some Israeli officials agree and think it is in Israel’s interest to announce a ‘pause’ in the context of its negotiations with the Lebanese government," according to the portal’s sources.

The Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington held a preparatory trilateral telephone conversation on Friday with one of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assistants, following which the Lebanese leadership announced an agreement reached to hold talks on April 14.

The Lebanese president’s office said earlier that Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter had reached an agreement to meet at the US State Department on Tuesday, April 14, to discuss ceasefire negotiations.