Russian Navy’s newest work and survival suit passes final testing

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s newest work and survival suit, first developed for the Navy, has passed final testing and, after approval, will be deployed to all operational-strategic formations, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The latest work and survival suit for the Navy has passed final trials at the State Research Institute of Emergency Rescue, Diving and Deep-Sea Operations of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Following the completion of the fleet testing phase and acceptance into service with the Navy, the work and survival suit will be delivered to all fleets and the Caspian Flotilla," the ministry said, noting that this is the first time such a suit has been developed for the Navy. Previously, only individual life jackets were used in service.

According to the ministry, the work and survival suit allows for various types of work to be carried out on the upper deck of a ship, submarine or vessel in adverse hydrometeorological conditions. It is easy to don and wear. Its positive buoyancy keeps a crew member afloat for one hour in the event of falling overboard, eliminating the risk of hypothermia.

The Defense Ministry reported that, using a special methodology, suit samples were tested in the institute’s pool in various situations. Diving specialists performed dives in the suit, testing its buoyancy, ease of donning, and durability when suspended by a rescue hook. The suit was developed according to the institute’s design specifications using domestic materials.

The ministry noted that the State Research Institute for Diving and Deep-Sea Rescue Operations was reestablished as of January 1, 2026. The institute continues its research activities to develop the Navy’s search and rescue support and improve the development of marine rescue equipment and systems.