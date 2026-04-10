Russian government approves additional tariff quota for grain exports

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved an additional tariff quota of 5 million tons for the export of wheat, meslin, barley, and corn, effective until June 30, 2026. TASS has obtained a copy of the relevant document.

The measure applies to grain exports outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This decision is intended to support farmers by allowing them to supply additional produce to foreign markets. The Agriculture Ministry will distribute the quota on an application basis.

The move is not expected to impact the domestic market, as supplies remain sufficient and Rosstat (Federal State Statistics Service) has revised the gross grain harvest forecast upward to 141.2 million tons.

The tariff quotas do not apply to exports intended for international humanitarian aid provided to foreign states under government decrees.

The main grain export quota, effective from February 15 to June 30, is set at 20 million tons. The cabinet established this figure late last year based on projected indicators.

The grain export switching (quota) mechanism was launched by the government in 2021. Within the quota, exports are subject to a floating duty tied to market prices. Outside the quota, an export customs duty of 50% applies, but no less than €100 per ton.