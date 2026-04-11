MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,200 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army up lost over 180 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 400 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, up to 160 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 345 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 285 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 40 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the ministry.