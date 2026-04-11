Russia’s steps on Iran in UN Security Council depend on outcome of talks in Pakistan — MFA

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow hopes US-Iran talks in Pakistan will be productive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said.

"Everyone is pinning their hopes on the ongoing negotiations mediated by Pakistan now. We hope they will be productive. Our next steps in the [UN] Security Council will depend on how the situation develops and any possible agreements reached," he told the Izvestia daily.

"In our speech, [Russian] Permanent Representative [to the United Nations] Vasily Nebenzya announced a draft resolution by the Russian Federation, which was put forward jointly with the People’s Republic of China. It is currently on the negotiating table at the UN Security Council. For now, that’s all we’ve put forward. We’ll determine our next steps based on how the situation develops," Alimov added.