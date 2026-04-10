Lebanese, Israeli envoys to US will discuss date for start of ceasefire talks on April 14

BEIRUT, April 11. /TASS/. Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter have reached an agreement to meet at the US State Department on Tuesday, April 14, to discuss ceasefire negotiations, according to a statement released by the Lebanese President's office.

"At the instruction of President [Joseph] Aoun, the first telephone conversation has been held between the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel in Washington. <...> During the conversation, they agreed to hold their first meeting next Tuesday at the headquarters of the US State Department," according to the statement released by the press service of the Lebanese President on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Diplomats will discuss the start date of US-led negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, the statement said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had issued orders to launch direct talks with Lebanon as soon as possible. According to Israel’s Kan radio station, the Israeli authorities agreed to hold talks with Lebanon in Washington next week because of pressure from the United States.