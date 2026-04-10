Russia unlikely to grant Kiev longer ceasefire — MFA

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow is unlikely to grant Ukraine a ceasefire for a longer period, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.
"It would hardly be in Russia’s interests to allow Ukraine to use a longer pause to regroup, build fortifications, build up military capacity, and launch a new escalation," he told the Izvestia daily. "Now, for a day and a half, they won’t get anything at all. But we will at least try to create conditions so that people can celebrate the most important Christian holiday normally," Miroshnik added.