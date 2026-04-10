Gazprom Neft expands retail sites chain to 1,585 — company

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft opened 36 new retail sites in 2025 and brought their total number to 1,585 stations, the Russian oil major said.

The number of power charging stations grew to 146, the company informed.

"We made the focus this year on replicating the sought-after urban formats and developing the multifunctional retail sites on main highways of the country with the maximum set of goods and services for motorists," said Dmitry Shepelsky, the regional sales director at Gazprom Neft.