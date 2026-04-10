Fico describes EU as good project in bad hands

BRATISLAVA, April 10. /TASS/. The European Union is a good project that is currently in the wrong hands, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The main problem with the EU is that it’s a good project, but it’s in the wrong hands. We don’t have our own internal strategy. We’re obsessed with Russia and nothing else. That’s the only thing you hear all the time. This isn’t the EU we knew. It’s a war cabinet. We meet and talk: how much money, how many weapons... The EU has no foreign policy of its own. If, in case of the Ukraine war, we’re ready to impose every possible sanction, then regarding the situation in Gaza, we’re unable to develop a common position. After all, you know what happened and is happening in Gaza. Why are there no sanctions against Israel like those against Russia?" the prime minister said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

In addition, Fico expressed doubts about the stability of the North Atlantic Alliance in light of recent statements by US President Donald Trump. "It may happen that President Trump decides to leave NATO, and we will have to answer the question [of how to ensure our security], which, in my opinion, is extremely difficult for all of us," he said. If such a situation arises, he added, Slovakia should hold a nationwide referendum in which citizens would determine the country’s future role and status on the international stage.

The Slovak prime minister also called for the development of pragmatic dialogue among all countries, including those with differing positions on key issues. He condemned attempts at foreign interference in the democratic electoral processes of sovereign states and predicted that if Viktor Orban wins the upcoming elections in Hungary, efforts will be made to challenge his victory at the international level.