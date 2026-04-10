Russian LNG deliveries to Spain rise by over 120% in March

MADRID, April 10. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Spain increased in March, with Russia becoming the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the Kingdom, according to data from Spanish energy company Enagas, obtained by TASS.

According to the company, in the first month of spring, Spain purchased the equivalent of 9,807 GWh of LNG from Russia (26.1% of the total), which is approximately 123% more than the figure for March 2025 (4,393 GWh). As a result, Russia became the third-largest gas supplier to the Kingdom after the United States (31.7%) and Algeria (30.2%).

Enagas previously reported that Spain purchased 42,629 GWh of Russian LNG last year, compared to 72,360 GWh in 2024. By the end of 2025, Russia would become the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the kingdom.