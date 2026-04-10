Coalminer dies: what is known about accident at mine in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 10. /TASS/. The Rostov Region prosecutor’s office has launched a probe following an explosion at the Sherlovskaya-Naklonnaya coalmine that killed one miner.

TASS has summed up what is known about the accident.

The accident

A rock collapse occurred at the Sherlovskaya-Naklonnaya coalmine in the Rostov Region on April 10.

One of the charges accidentally detonated in a shortwall of an installation chamber in the process of hole loading, acting director general of AO Donugol Yury Byrnyashov said.

Operations at the coalmine have returned to normal following the accident, he added.

Casualties

One worker died in the accident, the regional department of the Russian Investigations Committee said.

According to the mine’s administration, one more worker was hurt.

The injured worker was promptly evacuated to the surface and offered medical assistance.

The regional department of the Russian Investigations Committee said earlier that three people were affected.

Response

The prosecutor’s office launched a probe into the accident at the Sherlovskaya-Naklonnaya coalmine.

A criminal case was opened under part 1 of article 217 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of industrial safety rules at hazardous facilities resulting in grievous bodily harm through negligence.

Assistance will be provided to the family of the killed worker, Byrnyashov said.