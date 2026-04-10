Russia needs to develop its own LLMs to guarantee its progress — Putin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Large Language Models (LLMs) are now a basic technology for developing all spheres in a state, and Russia needs to develop its own LLMs to guarantee its security and defense capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Language models are a basic, end-to-end technology that is the foundation for the sovereign development in all areas. So, only having our own such models, we can confidently move forward, guarantee security and defense capabilities, and remain at the forefront of scientific and engineering thought," he said at a government meeting on the development of AI technologies. "The more so, as our country is one of the few countries with unique expertise in this field."

He recalled that the so-called open solutions are often used to develop language models. "There are entire libraries of algorithms that developers from various countries are sharing," he explained. "Naturally, this resource of cooperation, partnership should be effectively used."