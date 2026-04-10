US to request release of Americans detained in Iran at negotiations — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The US administration plans to seek the release of Americans detained in Iran during the upcoming talks with Tehran, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

According to its sources, the US "intends to request the release of Americans detained in Iran as part of upcoming negotiations" in Pakistan. The report noted it is unclear "how aggressively" the administration will pursue this goal. If negotiations prove difficult, the request "could be delayed," the sources said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, commenting on the report, told the newspaper that the US "will not negotiate through the press." According to the WP, there are at least six Americans in Iranian custody.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate in Islamabad. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.