Remaining hostages from Kursk Region to return home from Ukraine today — commissioner

MINSK, April 11. /TASS/. The remaining seven Russian nationals from the Kursk Region, who were held as hostages in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, will return home on Saturday and they are already heading to Belarus, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"The remaining hostages from the Kursk Region will return to their homeland today. They left Ukraine and are heading towards Belarus. I'm setting off to meet them," she said.

Moskalkova also noted that the negotiations on the release of hostages had been difficult.

"Negotiations are never easy," she told journalists.

In late February, Moskalkova announced that Kiev demanded the extradition of Ukrainians accused of crimes on the territory of Russia in exchange for Russian citizens, who had been abducted by the Ukrainian military and taken to Ukraine during the partial occupation of the Kursk Region.