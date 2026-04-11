Easter truce announced by Putin coming into effect

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia will cease all hostilities during an Easter truce, which will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of April 12.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared an Easter truce. Later, Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine was prepared to mirror it.

Russian troops were given orders to cease military operations in all directions, but to be prepared to suppress enemy aggression.

In 2025, Russia also declared an Easter truce in the area of the special military operation, which lasted three days.