Russia’s Rostec creates anti-drone system to protect country’s infrastructure

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Rosel Holding Company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) has created new software to centralize control of counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, creating a unified interface for various UAV detection and suppression systems to protect industrial companies and transport infrastructure, Rostec said in a statement.

"Rostec’s development is primarily aimed at large companies that care about the security of their facilities. These include, first and foremost, fuel and energy companies and transport hubs. The system not only alerts the operator to airspace violations but is also capable of independently deciding whether to activate countermeasures. This means the technology eliminates the human factor and can respond to threats with lightning speed," Rostec said.

The platform is designed to equip situation centers. It integrates various devices, including drone detection and suppression systems, and ensures their joint operation. The solution displays UAV locations on a map in real time, automatically logs events, and configures permitted and prohibited flight zones.