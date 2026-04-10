Press review: Iran-US ceasefire falters while Russia announces Easter truce in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Iran and the US continue to violate the ceasefire, incapable of agreeing on topics for discussion during the talks; Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an Easter ceasefire in the special military operation with Ukraine; and the US may withdraw from NATO to form a new military alliance in Ukraine. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Why Iran-US ceasefire fails to hold right now US troops will remain in the Persian Gulf region to uphold the ceasefire reached by Israel and the US with Iran in the early morning hours of April 8, President Donald Trump announced. ·Meanwhile, the parties to the conflict continue to attack one another, and passage through the Strait of Hormuz is not functioning as it did before the war. Neither side has presented an official list of proposals for settling the conflict yet. Moreover, separate statements by the Trump administration suggest that Tehran and Washington have not agreed on the terms of the talks.

The US and Iran are currently unable to agree on the terms for ending the war, Middle Eastern Studies Center President Murad Sadigzade, told Vedomosti. The positions of the parties are quite opposite, and they are still disputing control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel continues to strike Iran’s ally Hezbollah, the expert noted. According to him, Israel will sooner or later resume hostilities against Iran. Both the US and Israel will leave Iran alone only after the country has been seriously weakened and pro-Western forces have come to power, Sadigzade emphasized. The upcoming talks in Islamabad are unlikely to lead to a major diplomatic breakthrough, Nikolay Sukhov, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, stressed. In his opinion, a "tactical pause" has currently set in across the region, which could at any moment escalate into a controlled military confrontation or devolve into mutual bombings. "The parties’ demands remain maximalist and diametrically opposite. The key point of contention is control over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is currently unwilling to agree to the pre-war shipping regime on this route," the expert pointed out. In the current situation, Israel occupies an isolated position that could become a decisive factor, Sukhov warned. The Israeli leadership will likely attempt to undermine a deal between Washington and Tehran if they consider the terms too lenient on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. "Since Lebanon is effectively excluded from the ceasefire, military operations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah could lead to the breakdown of a potential peace deal between the US and Iran. Initially, Lebanese militants entered the war in solidarity with the Islamic Republic," the expert recalled. In its operation in Lebanon, Israel is seeking to eliminate the threat posed by Hezbollah and create conditions under which Iran will be unable to use its proxies to attack Israeli territory, Sukhov emphasized. However, fundamental contradictions between the sides remain unresolved, turning the conflict into a "war of attrition," he noted. Izvestia: Russia once again announces Easter ceasefire with Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire in the special military operation zone from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until midnight on April 12 (1:00 p.m. GMT on April 11 until 9:00 p.m. on April 12). Russian servicemen have been instructed to halt combat operations on all fronts during the ceasefire, but to remain ready to repel any enemy aggression. Experts view the temporary suspension of fighting as an important humanitarian step, noting that it is nevertheless unlikely to lead to a breakthrough in negotiations. The Ukrainian armed forces may stage provocations during this period, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Izvestia. "This isn’t the first time we’ve faced their treachery, but time will tell. Let us hope they understand that there are human values that must remain untouched and sacred for all believers," he emphasized. "This is a noble gesture by a person of faith. For Orthodox Christians everywhere, Easter is a great holiday. I hope that our opponents, most of whom are also Orthodox, will appreciate this and follow Russia's example. Let us hope they do not violate it, although there are serious doubts about their integrity ," the lawmaker noted.

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There is no reason to expect that the ceasefire will be complete or that Ukraine will fully adhere to it, Ivan Loshkarev, an associate professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), pointed out. According to him, it is highly disadvantageous for Ukraine that Moscow is demonstrating a humanitarian and truly Christian approach to the issue. "There will surely be some provocations aimed at accusing Russia of failing to honor its own commitments," the expert stressed. The announced ceasefire is unlikely to serve as a basis for resuming trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, Dzhabarov added. "But we are ready for negotiations. Our president talks about this constantly. Ukraine is not ready for negotiations or a cessation of hostilities because Western Europe supports it, and its goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the politician stated. Oleg Lyakhovenko, a senior researcher at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, also noted that the Easter ceasefire does not signify any change in the objectives of the special military operation or a renunciation of previously set goals. "It may not be the ceasefire that revives the negotiation process, but rather very serious pressure from the West - both the EU and the US - on Kiev. Or it could entail serious pressure on the front lines, which would lead to clear changes in the military situation, up to and including major breakthroughs," Loshkarev stressed. Media: US may withdraw from NATO and form a new military alliance in Ukraine If the US withdraws from NATO, it would render the alliance incapable of fighting and lead to its further disintegration. Washington accounts for 60% of the organization’s military strength. But the conflict with Iran has only exacerbated existing disagreements between the US and its allies. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s partners continue to discuss the prospect of deploying bases with US or European servicemen on its territory.