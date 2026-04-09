Putin declares Easter ceasefire

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an Easter ceasefire, the Kremlin press service said.

"By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared ahead of the Orthodox Easter - from 4:00 p.m. [Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. GMT] on April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026 [9:00 p.m. GMT]," the announcement says.

Russian troops were instructed to stop combat operations in all directions during the Easter ceasefire of April 11-12 but to stand ready to repel any enemy aggression.

"Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - Commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces - Army General Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to halt combat operations in all areas for this period," the statement says. "Russian troops are to remain ready to repel any possible provocations by the enemy, as well as any aggressive actions on its part."

Russia expects Ukraine to follow the example of Moscow and also declare a ceasefire during Orthodox Easter, the Kremlin said.

Russia declared Easter ceasefire in the special operation zone last year, too, but it spanned over three days back then.