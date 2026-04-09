Iran won the war despite damage — leader’s statement

RABAT, April 9. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran has won the war in the Persian Gulf zone despite the damage dealt by enemy strikes and bombings, reads a statement attributed to the country’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, aired by the country’s national television.

"Despite the damage and strikes, dealt by the enemy, our armed forces turned the war into a great victory," reads the statement, issued on the 40th day since the death of the previous Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The document calls upon the country’s people "to continue to take to the streets of Iranian cities [for marches and demonstrations], as you did over the past 40 days."

It also says that "Iran will take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new level."