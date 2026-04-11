MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region during the Easter truce has demonstrated that the Kiev regime will never comply with agreements, because for Kiev officials fighting with Russia is a source of income and a way of retaining power, Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich told TASS.

"By directing a killer drone at civilians in Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, they thus once again demonstrated to the world that Bandera's adherents will never comply with agreements. For them, war is an undivided power and a constant source of income that they do not intend to lose, and they are ready to pay for it daily with the lives of their own people. In other words, they are terrorists, murderers and war criminals, for whom only two ways should be provided: trial or full destruction," Kastyukevich said.

Earlier acting head of the Novaya Kakhovka city district Vladimir Oganesov said that the Ukrainian army had violated the Easter truce by hitting Novaya Kakhovka with a drone injuring a civilian and damaging an apartment building.

Kastyukevich said that "no matter how boorishly Kiev behaves," Russia will not give in to the provocations and will stick to the agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Easter truce from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12. The Russian troops were instructed to stop fighting on all directions, but to be ready to stop enemy aggression . Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev agreed to the temporary truce.