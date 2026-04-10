Middle East airlines to quickly regain traffic after conflict — expert

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Air carriers of the Middle East will be able to quickly restore pre-conflict passenger transportation volumes after the end of hostilities in the region, Executive Director of Aviaport agency Oleg Panteleev told TASS.

"Termination of hostilities will enable the airlines to return passengers rather quickly," the expert said. Shelling of airports and their technical infrastructure, risks of airplanes being hit by air defense and collisions with military aircraft and drones currently pose the main threat to civilian air carriers, Panteleev said.

"Nevertheless, the safety margin accumulated by these companies, based on many years of profitable operations, makes it possible to assume that a chain of bankruptcies does not threaten local carriers," the expert noted. The region also does not face the risk of fuel shortage or exorbitant jet fuel prices so far, he added.