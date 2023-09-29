EU wages undeclared war on migrants — Russia’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Instead of helping migrants, the European Union is waging an undeclared war on them, while the Mediterranean Sea remains the world’s most dangerous migration route, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

"We must say that year to year, the Mediterranean Sea remains the most dangerous migration route with the highest mortality level that turns out a deathtrap for many desperate souls," the Russian diplomat told the UNSC briefing on the issue of migration in the Mediterranean, which convened on Russia’s initiative.

"There is one more question. What measures does the EU take to rescue people at sea within Operation IRINI, if, according to the report, the vast majority of migrants and refugees have been rescued or intercepted by other bodies and structures of which we know nothing?" he continued.

"Moreover, as we take it from the recently announced EU plan, there is an intention to strengthen and expand the scope of so-called naval operations in the Mediterranean, which journalists and human rights activists have already dubbed a "’naval blockade,’" Nebenzya said. "The impression is that the EU is waging an undeclared war on migrants, who are dying because of the lack of safe alternative routes."

Protection from ‘guests from the jungle’

Nebenzya mentioned a series of tragedies, which occurred near the coast of Greece and Italy this year and claimed dozens of lives of people trying to get to Europe. These deaths could have been avoided if assistance to those in distress at sea had been provided in a timely manner. At the same time, the European Union does not view the rescue of these individuals as its priority, the Russian diplomat added.

"Moreover, quite often EU member states not only fail to take measures to rescue a vessel, but actually forbid any other vessels from coming to aid. Those who dare to disobey face criminal prosecution and can be charged with human trafficking. In addition, according to the Secretary-General's report, some EU courts deliberately tend to push a vessel in distress out of their jurisdiction, thus dooming those on board to painful death. That is, they do everything they can to protect their ‘blossoming garden’ from guests from the jungle, as [EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] Mr. [Josep] Borrell puts it," the Russian diplomat continued.

Nebenzya emphasized that the current inflow of migrants to Europe was caused by the West’s meddling in domestic affairs of other states.

"The mass exodus of people from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe is the result of irresponsible and thoughtless interference by Western countries, including the European Union, in the internal affairs of sovereign states in order to destabilize them and forcibly change unwanted governments. It is those countries who bear the main responsibility for the consequences," he said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission went on to say that "basically, so far the European Union has been dealing with migration issues only in relation to Ukrainians," while "citizens from North African and Middle Eastern countries obviously cannot expect a similar level of solidarity and humanly attitude from the Europeans."

"It is high time Brussels stopped blaming smugglers for the deaths of people and assumed responsibility rather than just saying the words of regret over deaths of yet another group of migrants and refugees," he added.

Earlier, the United Nations said that over 2,500 migrants have either drowned or went missing in the Mediterranean Sea since January 2023. The organization also noted the growing number of migrants, who are trying to get to Europe from Africa. It added that some 186,000 refugees and migrants crossed into Europe via the Mediterranean sea between January 1 and September 24.