Several US Navy ships pass through Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permission

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. Several US Navy ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday without Iran's approval, Barak Ravid, correspondent of American portal Axios and the 12th channel of Israeli television, said on X.

"Several US navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, a US official says. The move was not coordinated with Iran. It's the first time this happens since the beginning of the war," he said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pummeled. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, a number of tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran's permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran had allowed the passage through the strait to the friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.