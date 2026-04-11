Iran denies US Navy destroyer passed through Strait of Hormuz

TUNIS, April 11. /TASS/. A senior Iranian army official denied reports of the passage of an American destroyer through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"The American military vessel was warned that it would become a target within 30 minutes if it continued to move towards the Strait of Hormuz." After "a firm and unequivocal warning from the armed forces, the American vessel was prohibited from approaching the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Earlier correspondent for American portal Axios and Channel 12 of Israeli television Barak Ravid quoted American official sources as saying that several US Navy ships had passed through Hormuz on Saturday without coordination with Iran.