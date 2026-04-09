Islamabad hotel vacating rooms ahead of arrival of US, Iranian delegations

ISLAMABAD, April 9. /TASS/. The Serena Hotel in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad has asked guests to vacate their rooms in connection with an "important event" ordered by the government, according to a hotel notice made available to TASS.

"We would like to inform you that the Government of Pakistan has requisitioned our hotel for an important event, which will last from this evening (April 8 - TASS) until Sunday evening. In this regard, unfortunately, in accordance with government instructions, you must check out of the hotel by 5:00 p.m. this evening," the document signed by the hotel manager said.

Earlier, a Serena employee told TASS that the hotel is preparing to accommodate delegations from the US and Iran. According to him, there is no precise information yet on whether the hotel will serve as the venue for US-Iranian negotiations.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.