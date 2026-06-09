No reduction in Kiev’s recruitment activity towards residents of Russia’s Northwest — FSB

BAKU, June 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian intelligence services are not reducing their recruitment activity towards residents of the Northwestern Federal District, Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said at a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), which considered issues of preventing terrorist threats in the Northwestern Federal District.

"There has been no decrease in the recruitment activity of Ukrainian intelligence services, as well as nationalist and neo-Nazi organizations, towards citizens residing in the [Northwestern Federal] District, primarily young people, with the aim of involving them in the preparation and execution of terrorist attacks and sabotage, gathering information about the locations of military facilities, personnel and equipment, and providing other complicit support," Bortnikov noted.

He reported that, at the regional level, various preemptive measures are being implemented aimed at preventing the involvement of adolescents and young people in committing sabotage and terrorist acts on instructions from Ukrainian special services. According to the Information Center of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), anti-terrorist commissions need to utilize the widest possible range of opportunities to improve the quality of educational work in schools and universities, and to foster in students a rejection of terrorist, neo-Nazi, and extremist propaganda.