Israel strikes Bushehr NPP again and again, playing with fire — US expert

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. Israel is striking the Bushehr nuclear power plant "over and over again," despite the serious risks such actions pose to the entire Gulf region, not just Iran, Marc Lynch, a professor of political science at George Washington University, said.

"We are talking about a range of outcomes right now when the Gulf might be rendered uninhabitable for human life," the expert said, commenting on the US-Israeli military operation against Iran at a conference held by the Arab Center in Washington. According to Lynch, "Israel has been bombing the Busher reactor over and over again." "Nuclear fallout spread over the Gulf and render much of the Gulf literally uninhabitable," the political scientist warned.

He also noted that, as part of the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28, strikes have targeted desalination plants. "Without water you can’t live," Lynch said in this regard.

On March 28, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that Israel and the United States had struck the Bushehr nuclear power plant for the third time since the start of the operation. On April 4, the AEOI said another strike had been carried out near the facility. A projectile fell close to the plant, killing one security guard, but key facilities were not damaged.

Commenting on the incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stressed that strikes on nuclear power plant sites and adjacent areas are unacceptable, as they contain equipment critical to ensuring nuclear safety.

Rosatom employees continue to work at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with around 128 personnel currently on site. Approximately 500 others were evacuated after the United States and Israel launched their operation against Iran.

On April 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi called for an "immediate halt to the reckless and illegal attacks" on the Bushehr facility, which is under IAEA safeguards.