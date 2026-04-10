Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei may address nation soon, his emissary says

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and well, and he may soon deliver an address to the nation, his special representative in India, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, told TASS.

"His condition is very, very good, and every day, he comes to his office, and he receives different delegations, different people, officials. And we hope that, very soon also, he will come and talk directly to the people," he said.

Ilahi recalled that on the previous day Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a statement to mark 40 days of the martyrdom of his father, Iran’s previous Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The emissary also said he had seen documents signed by Mojtaba Khamenei. "I'm familiar with his writing," Ilahi shared.

Earlier, The Times wrote, citing an intelligence report, that Iran’s supreme leader is allegedly alive but in critical condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime.

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Iran. At the same time, the US openly called on the Iranian people to turn against their government and seize power. The strikes killed former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key figures. Iran retaliated with sweeping attacks against Israel and US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.