MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine has confirmed it is ready to return five out of the seven Kursk Region residents being held prisoner in its Sumy Region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told TASS in an interview.

TASS has compiled key details about arrangements for another prisoner swap between the two countries.

Russia-Ukraine talks on POWs from Kursk

- Ukraine has confirmed it is ready to hand back five out of seven residents of Russia’s Kursk Region being held prisoner in the Sumy Region. "Yesterday, I had a conversation with Dmitry Libunts, the Verkhovna Rada’s human rights commissioner. He and Ukraine’s relevant bodies have held corresponding consultations to confirm that they agree to transfer at least five, as of yesterday, people to us, not the full seven," the Russian ombudswoman shared.

- The consultations are ongoing, and "hopefully, we’ll have a better result regarding every Kursk POW by tomorrow," she added.

- Russia expects that Ukraine will abide by agreements and that "those will be implemented so soldiers and Kursk residents can return to their homeland," according to Moskalkova.

Previous POW exchanges

- On March 6, Moskalkova’s office said three Kursk residents had been repatriated.

- Namely, a man from the Sudzha District and a family of two were returned.

- Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein has said the latter family, also from the Sudzha District, included an 85-year-old lady and her granddaughter, 42.

Challenging swap

- Earlier, Moskalkova said Ukraine had demanded that people accused of crimes in Russia be exchanged for Russian civilians forcefully taken by Ukrainian troops during the 2024 incursion into the Kursk Region.

- At present, there remain seven residents of the bordering Russian region of Kursk who have been hostage in Ukraine for more than a year.